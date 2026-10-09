Waymo vehicle is seen completely ignoring the red light and slowlyyyyy creeping up to the light until eventually just running the red light

The Waymo is basically fully through the intersection by the time it turns green. This could get someone killed if they were inside

This happens an estimated hundreds of times per year. They even ignore school busses sometimes. Austin’s school district documented more than 20 cases in one school year of Waymos passing stopped school buses with red lights and stop arms out.

Scottsdale has issued Waymo citations for ignoring lights and signs

A June 2026 Waymo review found hundreds of alleged dangerous maneuvers across cities

– Red lights

– Wrong-way driving

– Driving on closed roads

– Near-misses

— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) October 8, 2026