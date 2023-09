We have less than 19,000 Border Patrol agents but American taxpayers are paying for 57,000 Ukrainian first responders.

America is being invaded.

We should be protecting our border, not the border of Ukraine.

NO MONEY TO UKRAINE!! pic.twitter.com/Y0ksHGQOY1

— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) September 25, 2023