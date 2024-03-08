“We have newcomers who need housing”
The city of Denver is begging landlords to rent their properties illegal migrants: pic.twitter.com/FvpdJazwNJ
— End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 8, 2024
Posted: March 8, 2024
“New-comers?!!” Now doesn’t this kid look like he has every answer? Brilliant enough to be made King of the World? A young global leader who is actually a young global robot. So life-like. But zero understanding of invasion.
So the “non profits” are helping, eh? Most of the so-called non-profits take the lion’s share for themselves, just ask the charities and churches.
There’s actually a typos in non-profit. The second n should be a w.
.