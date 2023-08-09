“We Know Where You F***ing Live! – Rabid Pro-Trans Protesters in Texas Assault, Threaten, and Spit on Riley Gaines and Other Women’s Right’s Activists – Kids as Young as Five Were Also Targeted

By Cullen Linebarger – The Gateway Pundit

Denton, Texas – Riley Gaines and other women’s rights activists were yelled at and assaulted by radical pro-trans protesters who gathered to scream their opposition to the “Save Women’s Sports Act.” Innocent children were also targeted by the deranged scumbags.

As Fox News reported, the activists joined Texas Governor Greg Abbott at the Texas Women’s Hall of Fame at Texas Woman’s University in Denton for a ceremonial signing of the bill. The law was previously signed into law by Texas back in June.

The protesters during the ceremony made the decision to throw items, hit, and even spat on the brave women who are leading the charge to protect female sports.

One such activist, Independent Women’s Network’s Austin chapter leader Michelle Evans described her experience in detail with Fox News after the event ended. She revealed that she was assaulted after she left the building to take a look at the protesters who she described as rabid.

It was, I guess the best word to describe them was they were rabid. When I turned around to go back inside of the building, that’s when somebody threw water on me. Somebody told me they know where I f***ing live. There was somebody that got in front of me to try to physically block me from going back inside and pushed her body up against mine. Somebody hit my arm, and then someone, a woman in a pink ski mask and sunglasses, spit into my open eye.

The video below confirms her account. You can also hear members of the crowd shout “Trans rights are human rights! We know where you f***ing live!, and holding up signs such as “Get outta my panties.”

Here is who hit her. Evans says she will be pressing charges.

The Independent Women’s Voice also shared footage showing kids as young as five years old getting harassed and cursed at by the unhinged protesters. Here is how Evans described the sick behavior.

As they were being walked out by their mothers, and there was a police officer in front and in back of them, the protesters were getting in the kids’ faces and screaming and harassing them, frightening them. It was out of control.

WATCH:

Lee University volleyball player Macy Petty, who was also in attendance, also said she and other activists were spat on.

Gaines confirmed the vile assaults by the so-called “kindness” crowd in an interview with Fox News while also celebrating the bill’s signing.

Even in the great state of Texas, protestors have tried to find a way to smear the celebration of Governor Abbott signing SB 15 which protects female collegiate athletics. But they can’t. Today is a huge win and Gov. Abbott’s leadership is foundational and I’m hopeful more states will follow suit.

Bottles are being thrown, protestors are spitting in people’s faces, profanity is being yelled at children. Law enforcement has stepped in and provided protection.

Former University of Pennsylvania swimmer Paula Scanlan said she and her family were prevented from leaving while the crowd spat and yelled.

Governor Abbott responded to the crowd’s behavior to reporters following the event’s conclusion.

I wish that they could have peacefully heard what Paula and Riley had to say. Any reasonable person would agree. They should not have had to have gone through what they went through. Our goal is to make sure that what they went through is not going to be repeated again.