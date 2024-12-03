‘We Love Israel’: Syrian Terrorists Credit Israel Strikes for Shock Advance

By Chris Menahan – Information Liberation

The Islamic rebel terrorists seeking to overthrow Bashar al-Assad in Syria went on Israeli TV on Sunday to profess their “love” for the Jewish state and credit Israel’s attacks on Syria and Hezbollah for their shock advance.

From The Times of Israel, “Syria rebels appear to credit Israeli strikes on Hezbollah with aiding shock advance”:

“Nobody knows if Iran and the [Syrian] regime would have been weakened without the recent Israeli attacks in Syria, which have allowed us to return and free the lands and the country,” a man described as an opposition activist from the Aleppo area told Israel’s Kan public broadcaster in comments aired Sunday. […]

Another rebel figure from the Idlib area who spoke to the network thanked Jerusalem and said the opposition was “very satisfied” with Israel’s actions against Hezbollah and other Iran-backed players. […]

“They accuse us of cooperating with you because we were quite happy when you attacked Hezbollah, really happy, and we’re glad that you won,” the source said.

Both said the rebels had no issue with Israel. “We love Israel and we were never its enemies,” the man from the Idlib area said. “[Israel] isn’t hostile to those who are not hostile toward it. We don’t hate you, we love you very much.”

Kan did not provide other information on the identity of the rebels or what groups they hailed from. The new insurgency has been led by jihadist fighters from Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, an offshoot of the al-Qaeda terror organization previously known as Jabhat al-Nusra, or the Nusra Front.

But the comments appeared to jibe with those of a man identified as a rebel commander who told Israel’s Channel 12 news in remarks also aired Sunday that the timing of the offensive in Syria had not been coincidental.

“We looked at the [ceasefire] agreement with Hezbollah and understood that this is the time to liberate our lands,” said the source. “This operation was critical. We will not let Hezbollah fight in our areas and we will not let the Iranians take root there.”

The rebel commander added that the goal was to topple the Assad regime and set up a government that has good relations with all its neighbors, including Israel.

“It will be a country based on equality and justice for all Syrian citizens without exception, where there will be peace and security with the entire region, including with Israel,” he tells Channel 12.