WEF president and CEO Børge Brende: "We are between world orders."
"We don't really know what the new world order is about… but currently, between orders… there is disorder."
"And hopefully, this new world order is not the jungle growing back."
H/t: @TimHinchliffe pic.twitter.com/u3jwOSELqu
— Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) January 16, 2025
One thought on “WEF president and CEO Børge Brende: “We are between world orders.””
Hmm… speaks of corporations role in new world order. Guess he didn’t just want to come right out and say GLOBAL FASCISM. Money-making trumps people-care EVERY SINGLE TIME!! These false gods who think they have so much power, my god, they all just keep getting creepier and creepier.
