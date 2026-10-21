🚨🇵🇸🇮🇱 West Bank settler attacks HIT RECORD levels as new settlements keep expanding under Netanyahu.

Since the current coalition took power, violence against Palestinians has risen year after year as hundreds of outposts have emerged.

Families have now moved back into Ganim, which Israel evacuated 21 years ago.

Around half a million Israeli settlers live in the West Bank, while hardline ministers wield growing influence on the ground.

The numbers keep rising while the politics stay locked in. Disgusting!

Source: DWNews YT / Writer: Lucas

— Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) October 21, 2026