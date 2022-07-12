What a waste

Family member cleans various businesses after hours.  He came across this at one of the daycares.  The facility has this in the “throw away” pile.

2 thoughts on “What a waste

  2. yeah , unfortunately the daycares cant feed with expired product for liability reasons , and they probably cant give it away , for the same reasons ..stupid? , yup. and the people who make the rules for us to ignore , are idiots

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*