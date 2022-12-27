What Could Go Wrong? Startup Releases Particles into The Atmosphere to Stop “Climate Change”

Gateway Pundit – by Cullen Linebarger

The global warming hysteria has now reached such absurd heights that a startup company will now attempt to control the weather via solar geoengineering. Unsurprisingly, such a move could have deadly unintended consequences if widely adopted.

MIT Technology Review reported Saturday that a company called Make Sunsets has successfully launched weather balloons from Mexico that may have released sulfur particles into the atmosphere. Luke Iseman, the co-founder and CEO, claims that because climate change presents such an imminent threat, bizarre interventions like theirs are necessary:

“It’s morally wrong, in my opinion, for us not to be doing this,” said Iseman. “What’s important is to do this as quickly and safely as we can.”

Disturbingly, Make Sunsets made this attempt at solar geoengineering without informing the public or even attempting to engage scientists. Experts who spoke to MIT Technology Review uniformly condemned the move:

“The current state of science is not good enough … to either reject, or to accept, let alone implement” solar geoengineering, wrote Janos Pasztor, executive director of the Carnegie Climate Governance Initiative, in an email. The initiative is calling for oversight of geoengineering and other climate-altering technologies, whether by governments, international accords, or scientific bodies.”

“To go ahead with implementation at this stage is a very bad idea, he added, comparing it to Chinese scientist He Jiankui’s decision to use CRISPR to edit the DNA of embryos while the scientific community was still debating the safety and ethics of such a step.”

“Shuchi Talati, a scholar in residence at American University who is forming a nonprofit focused on governance and justice in solar geoengineering, says Make Sunset’s actions could set back the scientific field, reducing funding, dampening government support for trusted research, and accelerating calls to restrict studies.”

Despite these potential unintended consequences and repercussions to the scientific field, Make Sunsets is determined to cash in. They are already selling $10 “cooling credits” for releasing just one gram of carbon into the stratosphere. But don’t worry, Iseman says, the company will act as responsibly as possible:

“What I want to do is create as much cooling as quickly as I responsibly can, over the rest of my life, frankly,” said Iseman. He added later that they will deploy as much sulfur in 2023 as “we can get customers to pay us” for.”

Sure they will. Nothing provides a better incentive for individuals to act appropriately than money with no strings attached. Just look at our wonderful government and your average casino gambler.

The dangers of solar engineering are profound. One study shows that this type of engineering could threaten wildlife. Implementing and failing to sustain this technology would leave species around the world unable to cope with the changing conditions, causing mass extinction.

Solar engineering could also lead to mass starvation on a global scale. According to the website DowntoEarth, releasing sulfur particles into the atmosphere above the Arctic, for example, would have catastrophic consequences. This would disrupt the monsoons in Asia and increase droughts, particularly in Africa, endangering both food and water sources for two billion people.

But who cares about a few billion human and animal deaths as long as the earth cools a bit and radical climate scam artists cash in? Government around the world including here in America better act to ban this dangerous activity before it catches on.

Playing God never ends well for anyone involved. We all may pay the price for this latest attempt as well.

