What happens when the demand for white supremacy exceeds the supply? In that case, white supremacy has to be manufactured, as we see here https://t.co/yh9U1vBdb7
— Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) May 13, 2023
Posted: May 14, 2023
Categories: News
2 thoughts on “What happens when the demand for white supremacy exceeds the supply? In that case, white supremacy has to be manufactured, as we see here”
I am happy knowing they all march in Lock Step wearing the same Costume which will make them easier to Target. Are these FBI or CIA Agents ?
HAHAHA! Just the way that tweet (for twits) was worded made me laugh!
FACT: 99.9% of “white supremacy” is actually manufactured by jews. The other 0.1% is just the usual braindead moron percentile you get in any (bowel) “movement”. jews have been manufacturing sh*t like this since they first appeared on the planet! It’s a basic survival instinct for them. Always remember – “By deception we wage war”. ‘Nuff said…