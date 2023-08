When Nikki Haley was serving in government, her personal finances were a mess: filled with debts, low income, high costs.

Since she resigned as US Amb to the UN, “Haley’s net worth has ballooned from less than $1 million to an estimated $8 million.”https://t.co/9JXrOFXPU4 pic.twitter.com/TEoWlVYRMa

— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) August 24, 2023