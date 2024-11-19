When the war in Ukraine is finally over, with half the country dead or maimed, Volodymyr Zelensky will end up living in Miami with billions in the bank and a TV talk show.

When the war in Ukraine is finally over, with half the country dead or maimed, Volodymyr Zelensky will end up living in Miami with billions in the bank and a TV talk show…… pic.twitter.com/dJQJbQ4Fz2 — Richard (@ricwe123) November 19, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet



