When the war in Ukraine is finally over, with half the country dead or maimed, Volodymyr Zelensky will end up living in Miami with billions in the bank and a TV talk show…… pic.twitter.com/dJQJbQ4Fz2
— Richard (@ricwe123) November 19, 2024
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
When the war in Ukraine is finally over, with half the country dead or maimed, Volodymyr Zelensky will end up living in Miami with billions in the bank and a TV talk show…… pic.twitter.com/dJQJbQ4Fz2
— Richard (@ricwe123) November 19, 2024