Dr. Jessica Rose explains the reality of what a "dose" of Pfizer or Moderna really means.

Find DarkHorse on your favorite podcast platform for more of the "What Jessica Rose Knows" episode with @BretWeinstein and @JesslovesMJK. pic.twitter.com/KwlF86weGp

— The Darkhorse Podcast (@thedarkhorsepod) November 18, 2024