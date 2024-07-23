“Where are all the bees & insects?”

By Concerned Citizen

Farmer realises there is a severe lack of insects, bees & birds & it’s affecting crop growth.

This should concern every single person

This clip has gone viral on TikTok – the comments point to exactly what’s causing it – you all know what it is too……..

Humanity is under attack.

  1. Folks might drift over this story as old news or a nothing burger, in light of more pressing stories. But what can be more pressing than our food supply, our sustenance, our survival? They spray. They genetically modify seeds. They release gene-altered mosquitos. They stomp on nature. Fight the gene-tamperers and the chemical-sprayers. Backyards are for bees and butterflies, and so are farms. They assure we’ll eat.

