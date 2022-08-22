While New York Burns, Migrants Get Free Phones, Food, Supplies and Healthcare

New York is rife with crime and instability. In July, a bodega worker had to defend himself against a knife-wielding attacker. Things are so bad in NYC the worker is returning to his native Dominican Republic.

At a campaign rally, a man armed with a knife jumped on stage and attacked New York Republican nominee for governor Rep. Lee Zeldin. Author Salman Rushdie was stabbed in the neck at a recent appearance in the City.

In June, a young mother pushing her infant in a stroller in the Upper East Side was executed by a gunman wearing a black hoodie who fired one shot point blank to the back of her head.

New Yorkers can not even commute in peace. A woman begged for help on the subway as a man violently grabbed her hair and held her captive for a brief period. No one helped.

New Yorkers, you are on your own. Unless, of course, you are a migrant. Sunday, hundreds of migrants lined up to receive free healthcare coverage, food, other supplies and even free phones. The event was held by the city hospital system and hundreds of recipients lined the block.

The Biden border crisis has been devastating to border states. Local communities have been overrun, stretching already thin resources. Earlier this summer, Texas Governor Greg Abbott began sending busloads of migrants to D.C. and NYC.

The New York Post reports:

Hundreds of migrants — at least some bussed to the Big Apple by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott — lined up outside Lincoln Hospital in The Bronx on Sunday to get healthcare coverage, food and other items including school supplies and free phones. The event, organized by the city hospital system, was billed as a “resource and family fun day” for the migrants and their children, many of whom have come to New York City in droves in recent weeks. MetroPlusHealth said it was offering at least temporary healthcare coverage for the migrants at Sunday’s event. City Hall estimates more than 4,000 migrants have arrived in the city in recent weeks. The city Department of Homeless Services on Friday asked Big Apple hotels to help find 5,000 rooms to house newcomers — on top of a previous request of 600.

