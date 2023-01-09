White House: Americans Are Obliged to Aid More Migrants

Breitbart – by Neil Munro

Americans are obliged to help bring more foreigners into their American society, White House spokesman John Kirby told reporters in a briefing ahead of President Joe Biden’s meeting with Mexico’s president on Monday and Tuesday.

“You can’t forget that … we do, as a nation of immigrants, have an obligation to provide better tools and pathways for them to come in,” Kirby told reporters in the White House.

The “Nation of Immigrants” narrative was invented in the 1950s by advocates for more migration. Biden and his deputies are pushing that claim to justify their importation of more illegal migrants above the limits set by Congress.

Kirby also said Biden is trying to “balance” the additional immigrant inflow with actions that merely “curb” — but not stop — the illegal migration that is strongly opposed by most Americans:

This is a President who understands that safe and legal immigration into this country is a key cornerstone of our own security and prosperity, and that he is advancing ways to improve those legal pathways to entry … and that the illegal migration is curbed as best as we can.

Kirby’s title is National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the White House.

The administration’s goal is to increase immigration, but only to ‘limit” — not stop — illegal migration, according to a Sunday tweet from Biden’s account also

My Administration is using the tools available to limit illegal migration, expand legal pathways to immigration, and increase security. The approach we’re taking is based on a model we know works. But to truly fix our broken immigration system, Congress needs to act.

In 2022, Buden allowed at least 3.3 million legal, illegal, and quasi-legal migrants into the jobs, schools, careers, and housing that are needed by the 60 million adults and parents who earn less than $1,000 a week. The inflow is so huge that it added roughly one migrant for every American birth during the year.

Only about one in six Americans strongly support immigration, while roughly one-third say that immigration leaves Americans “worse off.”

Unsurprisingly, recent polls show 80 percent of Americans want Biden to preserve the little-used Title 42 border barrier, which Biden is seeking to end.

This opposition to economic migration is growing, even though most Americans severely underestimate the scale of migration, and nearly all Republicans hide the pocketbook cost of labor migration. Those pocketbook costs include lower wages and higher housing costs.

Some Republicans are speaking against the “Nation of Immigrants” narrative, and against the much-touted claim that immigration helps ordinary Americans.

The U.S. population of legal and illegal immigrants hit 46.6 million in January, up roughly 1.6 million since Joe Biden was inaugurated. https://t.co/zJdgePYruu — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) February 24, 2022

“So the issue is, how does immigration serve the people of the United States and the national interest?” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said in September 2022:

We’ve had periods where we had high immigration levels that we have had success, we’ve also had periods where we have great success with immigration levels being very low, such as … [in] the decades after World War Two … We’re not globalists who believe that foreigners have a right to come into our country whenever they want to.

DeSantis’s Attorney General, Ashley Moody, is directed a lawsuit that says Biden is breaking the law by releasing many economic migrants into the U.S. economy. In a September court filing, she argued:

This Court, therefore, should vacate [stop] the following policies: (1) the government’s policy of releasing aliens subject to mandatory detention … whether based on an untenable assertion of enforcement discretion to ignore § 1225 or an abuse of the parole authority under § 1182, and (2) [stop] the Parole + ATD policy, which also misuses the parole authority under § 1182.

Moody’s case will be heard by a judge as Biden meets with the leaders of Mexico and Canada in Mexico City on January 9.

The Supreme Court is also considering a lawsuit that argues the Biden administration is breaking a law that says officials “shall detain” migrants who ask for asylum.

Kirby’s colleague, Haitian-born White House spokeswoman Karine Jeane-Pierre, also listed some of the new tactics that Biden has used to import more job-seeking migrants than the level of 1 million per year set by Congress:

And just want to list out a couple of things what this administration has done. It’s increased work visas, including H-2A and H-2B visas, for Central America and Haiti. It restarted the Central American Minors Program. It expanded parolee programs for [360,000 people per year from] Venezuelan, Nicaragua, Cuba, and Haiti, as we’ve been talking about these past few minutes. It expanded refugee admissions in the Western Hemisphere. Significantly expanded TPS for Venezuela, Haiti, Nicaragua, and many more. And created renewed unification parolee programs for families from Haiti and Cuba. These are the things that the President is trying to do to make sure we are doing this in a humane way.

The New York Times described some of the released economic migrants in a January 8 article:

About eight years after leaving his native Venezuela and moving to Colombia, then Mexico, Ismael Guevara, 48, feels like he’s finally in the place where he’s going to stay. And he’s only been in the city a little over two months …. Just over a month ago, Mr. Guevara landed a job at a hair salon. He had once been an award-winning stylist for high-end salons, and was eager to get back to pursuing his passion.

Nationwide, American hairdressers earn an average of $29,680 per year, according to a 2021 report by the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

That low wage is far below the mid-point wage of $59,000 — and it makes many hairdressers dependent on economic aid from taxpayers, such as Obamacare and housing subsidies.

New York’s mayor is asking for $1 billion in federal funds to cover the cost of aiding poor migrants as they accept jobs at low wages from employers who would to pay decent wages to Americans.

The federal government has long used the “Nation of Immigrants” narrative to hide its economic policy of “Extraction Migration,” The strategy pulls human resources from poor countries. It uses those imported people as workers, renters, and consumers to grow investors’ revenues and profits.

The migrant inflow has successfully forced down Americans’ wages and boosted rents and housing prices. The inflow has also pushed many native-born Americans out of careers in a wide variety of business sectors, and reduced native-born Americans’ clout in local and national elections.

Many polls show the public wants to welcome some immigration — but they also show deep and broad public opposition to labor migration and the inflow of temporary contract workers into jobs sought by young U.S. graduates.

This “Third Rail” opposition is growing, anti-establishment, multiracial, cross-sex, non-racist, class-based, bipartisan, rational, persistent, and recognizes the solidarity that American citizens owe to one another.

