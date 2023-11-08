White House Says Israel Has Killed ‘Many, Many Thousands of Innocents’

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

The White House acknowledged on Monday that the US-backed Israeli onslaught on Gaza has killed “many, many thousands of innocent people” as the Biden administration continues unconditional support for Israel’s war.

The comments were made by White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby, who previously told reporters to expect that Israel would continue to kill innocent civilians.

Gaza’s Health Ministry said on Tuesday that at least 10,328 Palestinians have been killed, including 4,237 children. Thousands more are missing and presumed to be under the rubble.

The Biden administration has cast doubt on the numbers coming from Gaza’s Health Ministry but is not denying civilians are being killed on a massive scale. Pentagon spokesman Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder has also acknowledged that “thousands” of civilians have been killed.

Despite the grim death toll, the US still refuses to place any limits on Israel’s use of American weapons. When asked on Tuesday about the civilian casualties, Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh said, “We don’t put conditions on weapons that we’re sending or that Israel is using.”

The administration is also refusing to disclose the types of weapons it’s sending to Israel. Kirby said in an October 23 press briefing that the US is shipping military equipment to Israel “on a near daily basis” but that the administration won’t detail what Israel’s receiving “for their own operational security purposes.”

While US weapons shipments to Israel are shrouded in secrecy, a report from The Intercept noted that the Pentagon has been releasing fact sheets detailing the weapons and numbers of rounds the US has been providing Ukraine.