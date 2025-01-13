WE'VE BEEN DUPED.

Who coined the phrase "freedom of speech, not reach?"

This is not a social media platform. This is spy operation. They artificially boosted antisemitic accounts on X to tag/trace/track/eliminate dissidents.@elonmusk is working with the @ADL. pic.twitter.com/z6NbPig5dA

— 1984 (@TheOfficial1984) January 9, 2025