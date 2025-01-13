WE'VE BEEN DUPED.
Who coined the phrase "freedom of speech, not reach?"
This is not a social media platform. This is spy operation. They artificially boosted antisemitic accounts on X to tag/trace/track/eliminate dissidents.@elonmusk is working with the @ADL. pic.twitter.com/z6NbPig5dA
— 1984 (@TheOfficial1984) January 9, 2025
I’d never heard that term before, “Freedom of reach.” Catchy.
Found this:
“Freedom of reach is a relatively new concept, particularly relevant in the digital era. It refers to the extent to which content is disseminated across digital platforms. In other words, while you can say (almost) anything you want, how far your message travels online is a different matter. Traditionally, reach was directly controlled by publishers of content (human beings). Nowadays, reach is most dictated by algorithms (computers).
Source: https://thecitizen.com/2023/12/04/freedom-of-speech-vs-freedom-of-reach-and-the-rise-of-algorithms/
So, seems they’re sayin’ we can PRETTY MUCH say what we want but we’re denied control of who can hear it. Ha!! That’s like me telling my neighbor 2 doors down that his house is on fire but my message is only permitted to make it to the house next door!!
Try again, you bast*rds. Keep stabbing our Article 1 in the heart. It only makes our fight for our Bill of Rights stronger. I say what I want, when I want, and to whom I want, and I accept what comes from that.
