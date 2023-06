With blatant hashtags, a pedophile network has flourished on Instagram. The platform doesn’t merely host these activities. Its algorithms have actively promoted them.

With blatant hashtags, a pedophile network has flourished on Instagram. The platform doesn’t merely host these activities. Its algorithms have actively promoted them. https://t.co/3JIsDgOOMm — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) June 7, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet