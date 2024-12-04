World Economic Forum "agenda contributor" Barbara Baarsma explains why we all need personal carbon allowances:
"If I want to fly, I buy some carbon emission rights from someone who can’t afford to fly, for example… Or if someone lives in a small house, he can sell his carbon… pic.twitter.com/jFiBMJJkep
— Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) December 4, 2024
2 thoughts on “World Economic Forum “agenda contributor” Barbara Baarsma explains why we all need personal carbon allowances:”
The most vomit-inducing thing out there today. Classism on full display and she’s desperately trying to make it look benevolent. Crazy b*tch.
.
What we “need” is for the likes of you to stay entirely the f*ck out of our lives & if you refuse we should be forcing you the f*ck out with every means available to us!