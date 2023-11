World Economic Forum “agenda contributor”, Maria Leptin: It’s not necessary for governments to persuade their citizens into taking experimental mRNA injections using science, when they can use outright warfare instead.

World Economic Forum “agenda contributor”, Maria Leptin: It’s not necessary for governments to persuade their citizens into taking experimental mRNA injections using science, when they can use outright warfare instead. Source: https://t.co/ckOMkVq9bL Subscribe to us on… pic.twitter.com/lztlRFqgBW — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) November 21, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet