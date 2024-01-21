World Health Organization calls for pandemic treaty to prep for ‘Disease X’

By Sara Higdon – The Post Millennial

On Wednesday at the World Economic From annual event in Davos, World Health Organization (WHO) director General Tedros Ghebreyesus called for global leaders to sign a treaty to prepare a response to a hypothetical “Disease X” that they say could be 20 times deadlier than COVID-19.

During his speech,Ghebreyesus said, “There are things that are unknown that may happen, and anything happening is a matter of when, not if, so we need to have a placeholder for that, for the diseases we don’t know.”

“We lost many people [during COVID] because we couldn’t manage them,” he continued. “They could have been saved, but there was no space. There was not enough oxygen. So how can you have a system that can expand when the need comes?”

Ghebreyesus claimed, “That agreement can help us to prepare for the future in a better way.” He noted, “It’s better to anticipate something that may happen because it has happened in our history many times and prepare for it. We should not face things unprepared; we can prepare for some unknown things, as well.”

According to the New York Post, the Global Pandemic Treaty was first discussed in March 2021 as a measure to have an “all-of-government and all-of-society approach” to limiting the impact of another infectious disease.

In 2022, the Biden administration created a proposed treaty. Proposed amendments at the time would grant the WHO global jurisdiction over the United States and every nation that belongs to the organization.

Last year Republicans proposed legislation to prevent the administration from being able to sign American Sovereignty over to the WHO. Congressman Ronny Jackson (R-TX) proposed the Protect American Sovereignty Act.

“The World Health Organization’s corrupt practices during the COVID-19 pandemic were evident by how it enabled Beijing to cover up the pandemic’s origin and initial spread,” he said at the time. “Now, the Biden Administration is attempting to surrender our sovereign public health authority to a globalist, anti-American organization which is controlled by the Chinese Communist Party. Not one cent of taxpayer money should be used to support this corrupt organization which actively undermines our country.”

“Under no circumstances should our taxpayer dollars be going to this rogue organization that puts the interests of our enemies first. Americans will never become subjects of the WHO!” He concluded.

Speaking on the treaty itself in May, Congressman Tim Burchett (R-TN) said, “The World Health Organization pandemic treaty is very vague, it affects our sovereignty, and it could be exploited to tell Americans what kind of health care they need in the event of a global pandemic.”