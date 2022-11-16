Xbox suspended 970,000 accounts for “hate speech,” “harassment,” and “bullying” in H1 2022

Reclaim the Net – by Christina Maas

The first Digital Transparency Report for Xbox revealed that it took “proactive” action against 4.78 million accounts for violating its community guidelines between January 1 and June 30 this year.

The report is part Microsoft’s commitment to “online safety.”

The proactive enforcement increased 10x compared to the last reporting period.

In the first half of 2022, 211,000 accounts were banned for “hate speech” and 759,000 accounts were banned for “harassment or bullying.”

Microsoft also claims that the number of reports made by players have significantly reduced, yet the number of Xbox users has increased. There was a 36% decrease in the reports by players compared to the same period last year. 100% of the accounts suspended for phishing, piracy, and tampering were caught by Xbox, not reported by users. That suggests that players are not making reports on these issues and that Xbox itself is monitoring people’s actions.

“We know that Xbox is a special place for all of you,” Xbox wrote in a press release. “We believe everyone should have the opportunity to experience the joy of gaming, free from fear and intimidation, and within the boundaries you set.”

Reclaim the Net