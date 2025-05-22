Yet More Proof CNN Fake Tapper Is Total Hypocrite…

By Tyler Derden – Zerohedge

Jake ‘the fake’ Tapper wants you to know that the conservative media was right about Joe Biden’s brain turning to pudding, and he was wrong not to report on it, all because he’s now selling a book about it.

And just when you thought he couldn’t come across as any more of a hypocritical grifter, he has actually managed it.

In an interview with Katie Couric, Tapper went off on Hunter Biden, calling him “sleazy and unethical,” while noting that he was basically running things in the Biden camp.

“Just look at the record: after his brother died, he cheated on his wife with his brother’s widow and then got her addicted to crack,” Tapper clamoured.

It’s strange because all of that happened quite a long time ago, certainly longer ago than 2023 when Tapper got on TV and defended Hunter Biden as “the smartest man Joe knows.”

Maze Moore has the receipts:

Tapper also refused to report on Hunter a Biden’s… er… activities in 2020, proclaiming the New York Post’s reporting on the now infamous laptop “too disgusting” to cover and “wildly unhinged.”

“The right wing is going crazy!” Tapper declared.

This really is a new level of prickery as far as leftist media hacks go.

For five years he called anyone who said these things a ‘right wing conspiracy theorist’, while realising all of it was true and formulating a book about it for pure profit.

Of course, had Biden or Kamala Harris somehow remained in the White House, none of this would be happening now. It would be business as usual.

Tapper better hope he sells a lot of these books to simpletons because he has just ended his ‘journalistic’ career all by himself.

Within a year he’ll be doing a podcast no one watches from his front room just like Don Lemon and Joy Reid.

Even Chris Cuomo has more integrity than Tapper.