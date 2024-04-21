“You can literally walk into a retail store every single day of the year and steaI $949 worth of merchandise”
“And you will NEVER do a minute in jail”
“Under California law, assauIt on a peace officer with anything other than a fully automatic weapon is not a vioIent crime”… pic.twitter.com/jX0l4OK6pA
— Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) April 19, 2024
Posted: April 21, 2024
Categories: Videos
A new designer shortcut communism is currently implementing. Objective: DEMISE.
