“You can literally walk into a retail store every single day of the year and steaI $949 worth of merchandise” “And you will NEVER do a minute in jail” “Under California law, assauIt on a peace officer with anything other than a fully automatic weapon is not a vioIent crime”

One thought on ““You can literally walk into a retail store every single day of the year and steaI $949 worth of merchandise” “And you will NEVER do a minute in jail” “Under California law, assauIt on a peace officer with anything other than a fully automatic weapon is not a vioIent crime”

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *


*