You think elected Republicans in Washington are craven frauds who’d sell your children for a steak dinner at the French Laundry? Actually, says Marjorie Taylor Greene, it’s worse than that.

Ep. 43 You think elected Republicans in Washington are craven frauds who’d sell your children for a steak dinner at the French Laundry? Actually, says Marjorie Taylor Greene, it’s worse than that. pic.twitter.com/F9Q0Xvo9m2 — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) November 30, 2023 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet