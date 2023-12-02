Israeli stabs pregnant Palestinian woman to death (Graphic content)

By Al Mayadeen

A pregnant Palestinian woman was martyred after being stabbed by an Israeli settler in the occupied city of al-Lydd as she was on her way to drop her children off at school.

Local sources reported that the victim in this stabbing incident was identified as Ayah Abu Hjaij from al-Lydd.

A video captured by a surveillance camera documented the settler stabbing the woman in her back in front of her children. Consequently, she fell to the ground, and he continued to stab her while she attempted to defend herself. Later, another person in a private car arrived at the scene, which the killer got into and fled the scene

This comes shortly after video footage surfaced, depicting armed Israeli extremist settlers invading residences in the Palestinian village of Mu’arrajat in the Jordan Valley on Tuesday night.

At a certain moment, an Israeli extremist settler struck a Palestinian in the stomach using the butt of his rifle, subsequently aiming the weapon at him as he managed to flee.

According to a classified document revealed on Thursday by Israeli Channel 12, Israeli occupation Police Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has exerted pressure on senior police officers in the West Bank, urging them to avoid pursuing extremists responsible for offenses against Palestinians.

Extremist settlers exploit military status to assault Palestinians

Israeli human rights organizations have raised significant concerns about violence against Palestinians since October 7, specifically pointing to the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) establishing “six volunteer battalions to safeguard West Bank settlements.”