Zelensky Says US Military Aid To Ukraine Has Not Been Paused

By Dave DeCamp – Antiwar.com

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that US military aid to Ukraine had not been stopped, comments that came a day after a leaked memo revealed Secretary of State Marco Rubio issued a 90-day pause on most foreign aid.

“I am focused on military aid; it has not been stopped, thank God,” Zelensky said at a press conference with Moldovan President Maia Sandu, according to AP.

Rubio’s foreign aid pause, which had exemptions for Israel and Egypt, appears to only apply to programs under the State Department and the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

While Ukraine receives some military aid through the State Department’s Foreign Military Financing (FMF) program, the vast majority of the weapons it has received from the US have gone through the Pentagon under the Presidential Drawdown Authority (PDA) and the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI).

The PDA allows the president to ship weapons directly to Ukraine, and the USAI allows the Pentagon to purchase arms for Ukraine. Before leaving office, President Biden approved a huge amount of both types of military aid to Ukraine, and there’s no sign that those shipments have been frozen.

A day before Rubio ordered the foreign aid freeze, the Pentagon said it wouldn’t impact military aid to Ukraine. “Security assistance to Ukraine is not subject to the restrictions of the recent foreign assistance order, as it only applies to development programs, not military support,” a Pentagon spokesman said, according to Voice of America.

Some non-military aid has gone through USAID, known as “budgetary aid,” which funds the Ukrainian government and pays for government services, salaries, and pensions. However, the last tranche of budgetary aid was released by the Biden administration at the end of December, and it’s unclear if that can be paused.