Zelensky’s selling people.

In Kyiv we found a house holding about 40 Ukrainian men by force – beating and torturing them.

It’s one of the Ukrainian battalion bases. They grab ukrainians and sell them back to their families for tens or hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Police first said the place was empty. But ordinary ukrainians surrounded the house and are demanding the others be let out.

Every battalion has dozens of such places where people are held by force.

Zelensky treats ordinary Ukrainians like cattle.

— Diana Panchenko 🇺🇦 (@Panchenko_X) November 2, 2026