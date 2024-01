ZIONIST propagandist from The Washington Post gets DESTROYED by journalists @MaxBlumenthal & @aaronjmate for ADMITTING to LYING about October 7th!

🚨🇮🇱 ZIONIST propagandist from The Washington Post gets DESTROYED by journalists @MaxBlumenthal & @aaronjmate for ADMITTING to LYING about October 7th! Share this far & wide! pic.twitter.com/DsMwcxrB7x — Jackson Hinkle 🇺🇸 (@jacksonhinklle) January 6, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet