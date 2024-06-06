194 WHO Countries Agree to Arrest Citizens Who Oppose Bird Flu Vaccine – Media Blackout

194 World Health Organization (WHO) member states have agreed to begin arresting and prosecuting citizens who speak out against the Bird Flu vaccine, as part of tough new measures designed to stomp out so-called ‘misinformation’.

The World Healthy Assembly this week adopted amendments to the controversial International Health Regulations without any fanfare from the mainstream media. These amendments abolish the national sovereignty of countries, grant the WHO sweeping powers to pass laws in western nations, and criminalizes speech that the WHO says undermines the official narrative.

Expose-news.com reports: The following are brief descriptions of articles, podcasts and press conferences from various sources in recent days. Some of the concerns are the agreement for governments to “address” misinformation and disinformation, and the wording that further strengthens surveillance – thus laying the groundwork for the surveil-declare-threat-lockdown-coerced mass vaccination approach.

It is important to note that countries have 10 months to reserve or reject provisions, except those countries which rejected the 2022 amendments and so have 18 months. We must, therefore, keep raising awareness and put pressure on our governments to reject the amendments before the end of March 2025.

At the end, we have included an article about the World Health Organisation’s Science Council, a “group of unelected people who will control your future.”

Tedros Declares Victory, 1 June 2024

In a media briefing on the pandemic, preparedness and response and other developments at the 77th World Health Assembly, WHO Dictator General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said:

“Today the nations of the world made history at the World Health Assembly. After 2 years of negotiations, they adopted a strong package of amendments to the International Health Regulations based on the lessons learned from the covid-19 pandemic. The IHR was last updated 19 years ago. The amendments adopted today strengthen global preparedness, surveillance and response to public health emergencies including pandemics.

“And although the Pandemic Agreement has not yet been finalised the Health Assembly has charted the way forward. It has agreed to extend the mandate of the Intergovernmental negotiating body to finalise negotiations on the Pandemic Agreement as soon as possible and by next year’s World Health Assembly at the latest.

“The success of the IHR amendments demonstrates that in our divided and divisive world countries can still come together to find common cause and common ground.”

The 30-minute media briefing was posted live on Twitter on 1 June 2023. You can watch the full briefing HERE. And you can watch the full closing session of the 77th World Health Assembly on WHO’s website HERE. In the video labelled ‘Ninth Plenary Meeting’ Tedros the Terrorist’s speech begins at timestamp 1:33:36. He begins by saying “I hope you’re not tired of me.” The answer from us is: “Yes, we are tired of you.”

The World Health Assembly, the annual meeting of its 194 member countries, today agreed a package of critical amendments to the International Health Regulations (2005) (IHR). The new amendments to the IHR include a definition of a pandemic emergency; a commitment to solidarity and equity; the establishment of the States Parties Committee and the creation of National IHR Authorities.

Countries agreed to continue negotiating the proposed Pandemic Agreement. WHO’s Member States decided to extend the mandate of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body, established in December 2021, to finish its work to negotiate a Pandemic Agreement within a year, by the World Health Assembly in 2025, or earlier if possible at a special session of the Health Assembly in 2024.

In Geneva late Saturday night, the Biden administration, Communist China and other co-conspirators lawlessly launched a new mechanism for foisting “global governance” on all of us. In the process of illegally amending the World Health Organisation’s International Health Regulations (IHRs) in a bid to give its Director General, Tedros Ghebreyesus, unprecedented power to trample our sovereignty and freedoms, the WHO served notice that such power will be tyrannically abused, including via the violation of those very regulations.

Tedros ignored the IHRs’ Article 55.2, which requires that any amendments thereto must be made available “at least four months” before they are eligible for adoption. Then, the Director General declined to conduct a roll-call vote to adopt the legally binding international agreement. Instead in a room described as having roughly 30 per cent of the member states – far fewer than the necessary quorum – Tedros announced that a “consensus” existed for the IHR amendments’ adoption.

The World Health Assembly (in close cooperation with the US HHS/Biden administration) has been working on “updating” the existing (2005) International Health Regulations (IHR) agreement.

In blatant disregard for established protocol and procedures, sweeping IHR amendments were prepared behind closed doors, and then both were submitted for consideration and accepted by the World Health Assembly quite literally in the last moments of a meeting that stretched late into Saturday night, the last day of the meeting schedule.

The requirement of four months for review was disregarded in a rush to produce some tangible deliverable from the Assembly. There was no actual vote to confirm and approve these amendments. According to the WHO, this was achieved by “consensus” among this unelected insider conclave rather than a vote. Representatives from many WHO member nation-states were not in the room, and the ones that were there were encouraged to keep quiet.

This was clearly an insider clique acting unilaterally to circumvent normal process and mirrors a similar process used to confirm the re-appointment of Tedros Ghebreyesus to the Director-General position.

“The 77th World Health Assembly HAS adopted a substantial package of amendments to the International Health Regulations. We the People have suffered a stunning defeat. The battle continues,” James Roguski said.

“The recently adopted amendments will facilitate an enormous global build-up of the Pharmaceutical Hospital Emergency Industrial Complex which seeks to trigger ongoing ‘pandemic emergencies’ that will be made even worse by ‘relevant health products’,” Roguski added.

Former Congresswoman Michele Bachmann, who has also closely followed the negotiating process at the WHO World Health Assembly, had this to say in an email alert this morning: “The bottom line is the WHO changes from a global advisory-only body to an international enforcer of its mandates.”

IHR Amendments are Practically Meaningless, They’re Benign, 1-3 June 2024

Dr. Meryl Nass has published a series of articles giving a different perspective to what was in the document signed at WHA77.

The first article she published was on the day a new version of the IHR amendments was published for diplomats in Geneva to sign. The new version was dated 1 June 2024. “I am pleased to report that while I had only a short time to read this, the document looks basically like what I have predicted all week. It is a “vanilla” version from which all terrible items have been removed, with one exception and one partial exception,” she wrote. “The one odious item is the agreement to “address” misinformation and disinformation.”

In her second article, Dr. Nass made a list of “the bullets we just dodged.” “Some people worry that the IHR amendments passed. DON’T,” she wrote. And reiterated that “one bad thing remained in the IHR, and that was ‘addressing’ misinformation and disinformation, but the IHR did not tell nations how to address it.”

In her third article, she highlighted relevant changes in the new text from the International Health Regulations (2005) and attached her analysis as a PDF. Accompanying her analysis she wrote (emphasis hers):

There are two major arguments (and many minor ones that I have previously detailed HERE and HERE ) that the WHO has not followed its own procedures and therefore: the decision about the IHR yesterday should be null and void because the final targeted set of amendments was not presented to the member nations 4 months ahead of their consideration, as required by IHR Article 55 paragraph 2, and the amendments passed in 2022 were not voted on in the plenary session and therefore should be null and void However, no member nations at this point have challenged the validity of these procedures, and if they do not, the people and their elected representatives have found no way to stop the WHO. Assuming the WHO is not challenged over its many procedural violations, this is what we can expect: For nations that issued a relevant reservation or rejection of the 2022 amendments, including Slovakia, New Zealand, Iran, probably the Netherlands and possibly other nations, the newly passed amendments will go into effect in 2 years, on 1 June 2026 – unless these nations make a reservation or rejection of them within 18 months.

For all other nations the amendments will go into effect in 1 year, on 1 June 2025 unless they reserve or reject within 10 months. This means every nation has at a minimum 10 months to avoid any provisions it does not like in the newly amended document. It simply has to write to the WHO and say it rejects whatever it does not like. In the US, the next President can do this until April 1, 2025. Slovakia’s diplomat did not “break consensus” to stop the approval of the document, but shortly afterward, when given the opportunity, stated that Slovakia would be rejecting the amended IHR. What I have been hearing is that people are unhappy with various provisions of the document, without realising that most of the issues they dislike are in the existing IHR and have been there for many years. Vaccine certificates have always been in the IHRs, for example. The changes to vaccine certificates are minor, compared to what was proposed, and btw they are recommendations, not orders from the WHO. They will not need to be digital, which is a crucial point – as they were going to be the gateway to digital identity, digital money and massively increased surveillance. They need to be signed by a doctor, which was already true in many countries. The IHR as amended yesterday is benign. I have highlighted relevant changes to assist readers to confirm this , Meryl Nass, 3 June 2024

In her fourth article, Dr. Nass wrote: “The IHR amendments were adopted because after 2 years of negotiations, the WHA had to adopt something to save face, and it had become apparent to the globalists that they would not do any better if they delayed a decision. This was very good.”

“The pandemic treaty will continue to be negotiated, but it has been mostly defanged too. Yet we won’t know for a year what the final form of the treaty will be. We will remain vigilant. We will continue to educate about pandemic preparedness,” she said.

And then she shared a comparison of the February 2023 version of the amended IHR to the adopted text.

Last week, amid fanfare from both advocates and opponents of centralisation of future pandemic management, the world continued its unfortunate stumble back to old-fashioned public health fascism. The World Health Assembly (“WHA”) adopted the package of amendments to the 2005 International Health Regulations (“IHR”), apparently just hours after a final text had been agreed by its IHR working group.

The amendments were watered down from previous proposals, under which countries would undertake to place areas of their citizen’s health and human rights under the direction of a single individual in Geneva. Nonetheless, they lay vital groundwork for the further subversion of public health toward a recurrent but lucrative cycle of fear-mongering, suppression, and coercion.

The draft Pandemic Agreement (treaty) had been put back for further negotiation for up to 12 months. It seems likely that a reformed Intergovernmental Negotiation Body (INB) will be more circumspect in the way it manages debate over the coming months, and external pressure on countries will be ramped up. There is much at stake, hundreds of billions in profit per pandemic if covid-19 is a guide. Countries with major Pharma interests take this seriously. So do the World Bank and International Monetary Fund, which have previously signalled strong support.

The IHR amendments passed by the WHA appear mostly innocuous and have been widely reported as such. However, the important gain for the WHO and its backers (almost 80% of its work is specified directly by its funders) is the wording that further strengthens surveillance – the key element on which the rest of the business case around future pandemics hinges. This is adopted, and there is a willing workforce to make it happen.

The groundwork is laid for the surveil-declare-threat-lockdown-coerced mass vaccination approach that has been brewing as an idea among Pharma-related circles for over a decade.

The Lee County Republican Assembly, which is a grassroots conservative Republican organisation, passed a resolution declaring the UN, WHO, and WEF terrorist organisations.

The resolution additionally brands cooperation with these organisations as an act of treason against the United States and the State of Florida. Unfortunately, the Executive Board of the Lee County Republican Party refused to allow the declaration to come up for a vote by the full Executive Committee, which would have likely passed the resolution as well.

During the 77th World Health Assembly (“WHA77”), South African activist, journalist and lawyer Shabnam Palesa Mohamed served an important document on the WHO/WHA, which includes a Declaration of Invalidity, Statement of Dispute and Notice of Objection.

The introduction to the notice reads:

1. Notice of Urgent Declaration of Invalidity on the ultra vires conduct of the World Health Organisation evidenced further by conflicts of interest in private funding.

2. Notice of Urgent Statement of Dispute on the responsibility of the World Health Organisation to respect the rule of law in terms of Article 55(2) of the International Health Regulations (2005).

3. Notice of Urgent Objection to related United Nations declaration ignoring diplomatic values in the functioning of the United Nations as it relates to a political declaration on pandemics, non-binding.

You can also serve notice on your government and unelected WHA77 representatives. Download the 6-page notice HERE.

International Lawyers’ Press Conference Regarding the Outcome of the 77th World Health Assembly, 1 June 2024

On 1 June, a group of 11 lawyers from nine countries held a press conference in Geneva regarding the outcome of the 77th World Health Assembly. The panel included Swiss lawyer Philipp Kruse and Dr. Renate Holzeisen, an Italian economist and lawyer, who co-hosted and moderated the event.

The purpose of the press conference was to provide a first critical analysis from the legal and constitutional perspective of what has been concluded or not concluded by the 77th World Health Assembly.

“This whole topic is widely under-reported and not sufficiently understood um therefore we as lawyers feel it as our obligation to inform the world – and the people and also the representatives from the different countries – with respect to the far-reaching effects that these two new legal instruments will have,” Kruse said.

Other panellists included American Reggie Littlejohn, co-chair of the Sovereignty Coalition, German Dr. Beate Pfeil, Israeli Alfred Schwartz, Italian Professor Guiseppe Tritto, German lawyer and author of the book ‘WHO-Pandemievertrag’ Beate Bahner, French Laetitia Rigault, Dutch Meike Terhos, New Zealander Sue Grey and South African Shabnam Palesa Mohamed.

At the time of the conference, WHA77 was still ongoing and a conclusion about the amendments to the International Health Regulations had not yet been reached.

As we approach the final stages of the WHO coup d’état attempt, it is time to expose the group of unelected people who will control your future and their alarming agenda.

In December 2023 the WHO produced a report entitled ‘Potential benefits and limitations of mRNA technology for vaccine research and development for infectious diseases and virus-induced cancers’, that sets the stage for radical changes that soon will be enforced on all the citizens of the world: make gene therapy (mRNA) key technology in the fight against infectious diseases, cancer, and combat any resistance to such technologies.

The group that wrote the report is the World Health Organisation’s Science Council, which, according to their webpage, “acts as the voice of scientific leadership directly advising the Director-General about high-priority scientific issues …The Science Division will facilitate the Council’s activity in setting the top WHO science, research and innovation priorities, independently from programme specifics, and focusing on areas where gaps exist.”