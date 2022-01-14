December 21st, 2021.
From TruthVideos1984 – https://bitchute.com/channel/truthvideos1984/
“let the games begin? ” it’s mythical, a battle for the mind through belief systems, carefully planted ideas. It’s never been any different.
3 thoughts on “1992 Barcelona Olympics Opening Ceremony”
Holy Shite!! Can it get more astounding that this?!! I’m no longer easily shocked, but this one shocked me. The killers are ever planning and have been planning for a very long time. They are so dark and ugly. Mankind is so strong and beautiful. We will win!!!!!!!
.
Wow….that’s as creepy as the London Olympic ceremony and the taking of the orphaned children and the Illuminati triangles everywhere.
Wow, I just wrote this before watching this clip. Sorta like a what you call a ESPN type of thing. Spooky.
Some Sneeches belong in deeches
The stars twinkled brightly over Sneechville that night
Not a plain bellied Sneech could be seen in plain sight
The star bellied Sneeches had sent them away
To labor in the gulags all night and all day
The plain bellied Sneeches just wouldn’t comply
And take their vaccine, so the Sneeches don’t die
And in just one day the King Sneech had declared
Not one plain bellied Sneech would even be spared
So the Star bellied Sneeches all cheered on with glee
As they rounded them up, some attempted to flee
But the Star bellied Sneeches tracked the plain bellied down
Put them straight on the Sneech train and sent them from town
They lived happily never after, until they all died
The ones with no stars were the ones who survived
They came out from the Gulags and collected the dead
They buried them deep and they severed the heads
Some were still moving but they had all died
And many had tentacles that came from inside
They built a huge fire and these Sneech they burned
The ones with the stars who just couldn’t turn
They’d taken the potion and opened the door
They walked through the door and were Sneeches no more
Then the stars again twinkled over Sneechville that night
Not a star bellied Sneech could be seen in plain sight
And the streets around Sneechville resounded with glee
And the plain bellied Sneeches were finally free!