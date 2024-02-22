7.3 MILLION illegal immigrants crossed into US under Biden: Border Patrol

By Katie Daviscourt – The Postmillennial

More than 7.2 million illegal immigrants have entered the United States since President Biden took office in 2021, which surpasses the population of 36 states, according to data from US Customs and Border Protection.

There have already been nearly one million illegal immigrant encounters since the start of fiscal year 2024 which began in October. If illegal immigration continues at its current rate, the number of illegal entries will exceed last year’s historic record of 2,475,669.

CBP data shows 7,298,486 illegal immigrants have entered through the US-Southern border under the Biden administration.

This number is greater than the population of 36 US states, per the New York Post. The states include Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

If the total number of illegal immigrants who entered the US under President Biden were to create a city, it would rank second in size behind New York.

Furthermore, the figure does not account for the estimated 1.8 million known “gotaways” who have eluded authorities, which added to the total would surpass the population of New York City.

In comparison to the highest populated states in the US, the 7.3 million figure represents approximately 18.7 percent of California’s population of 39 million, 23.9 percent of Texas’s 31 million population, 32.3 percent of Florida’s population, and 37.3 percent of New York’s, according to NYP.

This historic data comes amid a brewing showdown between the state of Texas and the federal government, as well as a fight between the US House and the Senate. The Biden administration sued Texas over its efforts to secure the US-Southern border to protect the nation from the invasion. SCOTUS ruled alongside the Biden admin., which resulted in Gov. Abbott invoking the invasion clause in the US Constitution.