BREAKING: @RedCross official tells undercover journalist they DO NOT SEPARATE donated blood based on COVID-19 vaccination status; ADMITS unvaccinated recipients can UNWITTINGLY RECEIVE blood from vaccinated donors

BREAKING: @RedCross official tells undercover journalist they DO NOT SEPARATE donated blood based on COVID-19 vaccination status; ADMITS unvaccinated recipients can UNWITTINGLY RECEIVE blood from vaccinated donors THIS. IS. INSANE. pic.twitter.com/ZqNTZQXFWQ — Steven Crowder (@scrowder) February 21, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet