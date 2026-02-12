🇮🇱🇵🇸“We do not take organs from Israeli soldiers.”
“Then where do you take the organs from?”
“We take them from Palestinians, or from migrant workers.” pic.twitter.com/Od44N3jyek
— Censored Humans (@CensoredHumans) February 12, 2026
From the Trenches World Report
Enforce our Bill of Rights
🇮🇱🇵🇸“We do not take organs from Israeli soldiers.”
“Then where do you take the organs from?”
“We take them from Palestinians, or from migrant workers.” pic.twitter.com/Od44N3jyek
— Censored Humans (@CensoredHumans) February 12, 2026