A 20% occurrence of Myocarditis proven in those who took the vaccine. 200,000 people per million.

2 thoughts on “A 20% occurrence of Myocarditis proven in those who took the vaccine. 200,000 people per million.

  1. This right here should cause a tidal wave of rage. And it’s all backed up by facts. The wave of rage could wash away complacency.

    .

    Reply

Join the Conversation

Your email address will not be published.


*