Dr Chris Alan Shoemaker in Canada.
A Shocking Revelation.
A 20% occurrence of Myocarditis proven in those who took the vaccine. 200,000 people per million.
“50% or 100,000 of those will die within 5 years. That’s a medical fact.”
2 thoughts on “A 20% occurrence of Myocarditis proven in those who took the vaccine. 200,000 people per million.”
This right here should cause a tidal wave of rage. And it’s all backed up by facts. The wave of rage could wash away complacency.
Shameless Damage Control and mixing the issues:
https://www.msn.com/en-us/video/health/there-is-no-evidence-covid-was-a-bioweapon-dr-marc-siegel/vi-AA1eu1bp?ocid=msedgntp&t=0
