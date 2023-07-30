🚨[[[ ALERT ]]]🚨RT

POSTMORTEM LEAK REVEALS TAFARI CAMBPELL’S HANDS SHOW EVIDENCE OF DEFENSIVE WOUNDS

According To Unverified Sources His Right Palm And Forearm Display Injuries Consistent With A Self-Defense Type Injury

Follow @CBKNEWS121 #OBAMA pic.twitter.com/hYHXPKEo5O

— CBKNEWS (@CBKNEWS121) July 28, 2023