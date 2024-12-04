A global center for electronic fraud and hackers based in Manila, Philippines was raided. They found 480 scammers being run by 8 Israelis.

One thought on “A global center for electronic fraud and hackers based in Manila, Philippines was raided. They found 480 scammers being run by 8 Israelis.

  1. Will be most interesting to follow up on this. What punishment awaits those who can do whatever they want wherever they want?

    The claws of the beast have world-wide reach.

