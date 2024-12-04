Biden announces $1 billion in aid for African victims of natural disasters as Americans live in tents in NC

By David Krayden – The Post Millennial

President Joe Biden was in Angola Tuesday where he announced a $1 billion relief fund for African victims of natural disasters after many victims of Hurricane Helene in North Carolina still do not have any shelter with some staying in tents. Biden has long promised to visit sub-Saharan Africa and was greeted by applause when he arrived. The trip, in part, is aimed at increasing US influence in a continent that has where China’s presence is strong and getting stronger, the Associated Press reported.

“In announcing the assistance program in Luanda, Biden said, “You know that’s the right thing for the wealthiest nation in the world to do, and today, I’m announcing over $1 billion in new humanitarian support for Africans displaced from homes by historic droughts or food insecurity. We know African leaders and citizens are seeking more than just aid; you seek investment.”

“So the United States is expanding our relationship, all across Africa, from assistance to investment, to trade. Moving from patrons to partners to help bridge the infrastructure gap. I was told by people when I got elected, I could never get an infrastructure bill passed,” Biden quipped.

At one point in his speech, Biden seemed unsure whether Angola was a country or a municipality, as he called it “a vibrant city.”

American victims of Hurricane Helene in North Carolina might wish for a similar relief plan, especially as some are living in tents after their homes were destroyed. Some were staying in hotels but were forced to move out by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

During his three-day visit, Biden will visit the Lobito Corridor railway redevelopment in Zambia, Congo and Angola. The region contains many of the minerals essential for making the batteries that power electric vehicles.

Biden is scheduled to meet with Angolan President Joao Lourenco in the capital, Luanda, where he was greeted with enthusiasm by locals. He also plans to tour the National Slavery Museum.