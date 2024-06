A large crowd broke into and looted an AutoZone store in South Los Angeles overnight and the chaos was all caught on video.

A large crowd broke into and looted an AutoZone store in South Los Angeles overnight and the chaos was all caught on video. https://t.co/J4a3sE5SCI pic.twitter.com/DoICiZMQ7A — ABC7 Eyewitness News (@ABC7) June 10, 2024 Share this: Print

Email

Gab

Telegram

Tweet