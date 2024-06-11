Majority of jobs added under Biden have gone to foreign-born workers: report

By The Post Millennial

The majority of jobs that have been added to the US economy since the pandemic, as well as since President Joe Biden took office, have gone to foreign-born workers in the United States. The country has added millions of jobs since millions were lost during the spring of 2020, however, most of those are not going to native-born American citizens.

According to a report compiled by the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS), US-born citizens in the US both legal and illegal immigrants into the US have been those who have gotten jobs in Biden’s economy. CIS’s analysis of the government’s household survey shows that only 971,000 jobs have gone to native-US citizens since May 2019 versus 3.2 million going to foreign-born workers in the US.

This comes as the Biden administration has touted the latest jobs report, which saw 272,000 jobs added to the economy. However, unemployment increased in the country at the same time, hitting four percent, a mark that has not been seen since January 2022. Many of the jobs added to the economy were also government-funded, or in sectors, such as healthcare, that are heavily subsidized by tax dollars.

Additionally, only 81,400 of the 272,0000 were jobs for private production and nonsupervisory employees. These employees are thought of as the typical American worker and makeup approximately 80 percent of the jobs in the US labor force. The labor force participation rate, as CIS reports, has also fallen to its lowest point in years for men who are in their prime working years of 25-54.

CIS reports that with the deterioration of the workforce participation rate may lead to men being out of the workforce and then increase “social pathologies such as crime, social isolation, overdose deaths, and welfare dependency.”