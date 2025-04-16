A Massachusetts couple is being charged with KIDNAPPING their own children.

By The Vigilant Fox

Isael Rivera and Ruth Encarnacion are being treated like criminals after fleeing MA with their five kids to protect them from government overreach.

It started when the couple refused to vaccinate their 9-month-old, citing a religious exemption, which is legal in Massachusetts.

But instead of respecting their rights, the pediatrician reported them to DCF (Department of Children and Families). Days later, the state launched a neglect investigation. Then things escalated fast.

Police and DCF allegedly surrounded their apartment, banging on doors and circling the building. Feeling cornered, the parents fled. According to their attorney, there was no warrant, no abuse, and no court order they were aware of.

The family was found weeks later in Texas—safe, healthy, and together.

Now, the father sits in jail on a $200,000 bond, whereas the mother faces five counts of “kidnapping a minor by a relative.”

This is medical tyranny and government overreach. It’s un-American that disagreeing with a pediatrician can cost you your freedom, your reputation, and your children.

