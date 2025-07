It finally happened

A McDonald’s truck delivery worker filmed inside the truck and shows the boxes of McDonalds foods, from McChickens, McNuggets, their Apple Pies and more. All with the full ingredients on the side of the boxes

“Please stop eating this sh*t. Let me show y'all… pic.twitter.com/t2YEpO51cs

— Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) July 30, 2025