A Poor Man’s Nuke — “We can kill 10,000 people at $1.43 per Life”

Weaponized Ticks, Fleas, and Mosquitos — a Conversation with a CIA Black Ops Agent who Droped Ticks on Enemies in Operation Mongoose

• it wasn’t just Lyme disease that was making people sick… it was also… pic.twitter.com/33oFpdHHFL

— MJTruthUltra (@MJTruthUltra) May 10, 2024