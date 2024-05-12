NEW: Transgender runs over a 64-year-old man TWICE before kissing and stabbing him NINE TIMES

HOUSTON, Texas; Karon Fisher,20, is charged with murder in the 185th State District Court and is being held on a $2million bond

64-year-old Steven Anderson was walking to get the mail when he was hit and run over by Fisher, who then returned to the scene with a knife, flipped the victim over, and stabbed him nine times

Before fleeing, Fisher straddled and kissed the victim

The statement indicates Anderson was killed as a result of the nine knife wounds. It’s unknown if they knew each other; he is identified in court records as a man

Fisher was already on community supervision for evading arrest in 2023, for a time-frame of five years. He was charged with prostitution in 2021, but the case was later dismissed. He was also cuffed for a disturbance in 2022, resulting in a mug shot

