A Quarter of U.S. Service Members and 75% of Defense Contractors Defy COVID Vaccine Mandate

Nearly a quarter of United States military personnel and 71 percent of Department of Defense contractors are defying President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for all service members, civilian Pentagon workers, and defense contractors, a workforce in excess of 740,000 people.

The revelation was included in a Department of Defense COVID-19 Vaccine Operations Update slide deck. The report was current as of January 10.

Continued Military Defiance of Biden’s Vaccine Mandate

The defiance of Pentagon workers and service members against Biden’s order continues amid a pause in enforcement as a result of a federal court injunction.

Court of Appeals Allows Federal Mandate Injunction to Stand

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, a week ago, rejected the Biden administration’s attempt to reinstate the mandate.

In the meantime, faced with widespread refusal to take the vaccines, government to ease enforcement.

A Quarter of U.S. Service Members Partially Vaccinated or Unvaccinated

According to the DoD deck 339,883 of all U.S. service members, or 16 percent of the force, are only partially vaccinated and 179,952, or 8.4 percent of the force, have received no vaccine doses at all.

Three-Quarters of DoD Contractors Partially or Not Vaccinated

In addition, more than 75 percent of U.S. defense contractors – more than 3.3 million people – have defied the vaccination mandate.

According to the slide deck, 79,218 Pentagon contractors, or 4.4 percent of that group, are partially vaccinated, and 1,300,111, or 71.4 percent are not known to have taken any COVID vaccine.

The news of continued defiance to Biden’s vaccine mandates for the military comes amid increased tensions with Russia over Ukraine.

