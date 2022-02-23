Communist China seizing control of American food supply with massive corn processing plant in North Dakota

News Target – by Ethan Huff

A Chinese bio-fermentation company is setting up shop in America’s heartland.

Fufeng Group Limited is reportedly building a behemoth corn processing plant in North Dakota where it will manufacture products like corn starch, animal feed and pharmaceuticals.

The company is listed as being based in Hong Kong, however most of its production facilities are located in northeast China. The national security implications of this are astounding.

In early November, Fufeng announced that it was in negotiations to build a new agribusiness plant in Grand Forks. The facility is expected to consume around 25 million bushels of corn per year, and will cost around $350 million to build.

Fufeng USA, the company’s American subsidiary, is reportedly in charge of the endeavor.

The investment has been dubbed “historic,” not just because the company is tied to the communist Chinese regime but also because it is “the largest single private capital investment in the region’s history,” according to Keith Lund of the Grand Forks Region Economic Development Corporation.

On January 12, city officials tentatively approved significant tax breaks for the Fufeng Group to encourage the company to follow through with the project.

“The future plant will be a ‘wet corn milling’ facility and is expected to be fully operational by 2024 or 2025,” reported The Epoch Times, citing local media coverage about the project.

“The company will produce corn gluten meal, corn gluten feed, lysine, and threonine for predominate use in animal feed products.”

Americans need to say NO to the Chinese takeover of our country’s agriculture systems

The Chinese takeover of American agriculture has actually been going on for quite some time now.

As we reported last June, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has “breached the inner walls” of the American food system, and is now stripping “machinery, barns, bins, and fields of all valuables.”

China’s goal is to completely consume all arable land throughout the country, and to do so by 2049. In many cases, China buys up land and resources in order to steal the agricultural technology, as well as to take control of food production.

As for Fufeng USA, this project will allow China to generate large profits using American land – and those in charge in Grand Forks apparently see nothing wrong with this.

On February 22, the city council there is slated to vote on whether to approve the deal. It is expected to get the green light with flying colors, followed by a later meeting on March 7 to finalize the agreement and all of its details.

Local residents are not happy about the project. One of them, Diana Hoverson, wrote the Grand Forks Herald to say that it “sounds like North Dakota is ready to deal with the devil!”

It turns out that Li Xuechun, the top executive at the Fufeng Group since November 2016, served as a member of the People’s Congress of northeastern China’s Chandong Province.

“The People’s Congress is a rubber-stamp legislature of the CCP,” revealed The Epoch Times.

In 2003, Li was honored for “Outstanding Achievement” by Shandong provincial authorities. Ross Kennedy, the founder of Fortis Analysis, says that Li “embodies the synthesis of the economic and political goals of the Shandong region and the CCP.”

However, Brandon Bochenski, the mayor of Grand Forks, claims that the project was approached with “a high level of due diligence” and that everything is a-okay.

“We have been in contact with our Governor, ND [North Dakota] state agencies, U.S. Senators, and U.S. House Representatives regarding the project,” Bochenski said in a statement.

“We see economic benefits of a new wet-corn milling facility in the region. We are doing as much due diligence as possible and look to the appropriate federal agencies for national security insights and direction.”

