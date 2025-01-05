♦️Adrian Dittmann shuts down his space the moment Myron mentioned j*wish influence in America!😂😭
“I don’t believe in any of this sh*t! It’s bullsh*t conspiracy theories!” pic.twitter.com/WVli1hwLPT
— Myron Gaines Updates (@WyronGaines) January 4, 2025
One thought on “Adrian Dittmann shuts down his space the moment Myron mentioned jewish influence in America.”
Man, Article 1 is sure taking a beating. How desperate they are. Guess I have to vow to NEVER be shut up.
Here’s an added element to the guy who was shutting everybody up. Some think he’s actually Musk:
https://www.newsweek.com/adrian-dittmann-elon-musk-comparison-twitter-x-2007173
Who knows?
: