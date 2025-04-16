After twenty years in congress, Curt Weldon was about to become chairman of the House Armed Services Committee when he publicly questioned the accuracy of the 9-11 report. In retaliation, the Bush administration sent federal agents to his daughter’s house and ended his political career. At 77, Weldon has decided to tell the truth about what actually happened on September 11, 2001.

After twenty years in congress, Curt Weldon was about to become chairman of the House Armed Services Committee when he publicly questioned the accuracy of the 9-11 report. In retaliation, the Bush administration sent federal agents to his daughter’s house and ended his political… pic.twitter.com/vxiDRI8pfz
— Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) April 14, 2025
So, a lot of new coverage on 9/11 coming out… Distraction? And here from gate-keeper Carlson. I’ll not spend an hour and a half with him and his guest; just hearing the name “Mohamed Atta” in the first few mins was quite enough. Yet every time I see such coverage of an event that happened 24 years ago, the first thing that goes through my mind is “too little, too late.” Or, “Sure they’ll talk about it now when it’s safe to speak out, and after having left the heads of so many truth-tellers on the chopping block. Also, when most of the perps (CIA and MOSSAD) are too old to be brought to justice.”
The lie lives on, and it has legs. Tucker might serve himself well by talking exclusively about the Gaza genocide. It just might get him to telling the truth and assist him in discerning right from wrong, but I doubt he will.
