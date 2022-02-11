After Two Years Of Destroying MI Economy With Tyrannical COVID Lockdowns and Restrictions…Gov Whitmer Tells Canadian Leaders To Shut Down Trucker Protest At Ambassador Bridge to Save Economy

One of the busiest international borders, carrying approximately $3.2 million in trade per day, is still partially shut down by the Canadian Trucker Freedom Convoy as the brave truckers continue their fight for freedom from COVID restrictions and mandates.

Michigan’s unpopular Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer is now reaching her iron fist across the US border into Canada as she attempts to force her will on the peaceful Canadian truckers and their supporters.

The woman who intentionally placed COVID-positive patients into nursing homes and assisted living centers with some of the most vulnerable citizens in her state while destroying the livelihoods of millions of Michigan, including tens of thousands of business owners with her draconian, unscientific lockdowns, is now telling Canadian officials how to deal with peaceful protesters who are simply demanding freedom from COVID mandates and restrictions in Canada.

For over two years, Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer allowed the economy in Michigan to be destroyed as a result of her draconian lockdowns.

Michigan is currently #6 in the nation for citizens fleeing the state for a better life. And now, only nine months out from the 2022 midterm elections, when Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer will likely be replaced by one of several competent Republican gubernatorial candidates, Whitmer has suddenly taken a keen interest in Michigan’s economy.

Moments ago, the lockdown queen issued a statement to Canada’s local, provincial, and national government officials, demanding they deal with the protesters. “My message is simple,” she says. “Reopen the traffic on the bridge.”

Of course, anyone who’s been watching the brilliant plan by truckers to restore their freedoms as one province after another caves and removes COVID restrictions and mandates can see that Whitmer’s demand is as ridiculous as her “fix the damn roads” exclamation.

My message is simple: reopen traffic on the bridge. pic.twitter.com/EwDEn17sRA — Governor Gretchen Whitmer (@GovWhitmer) February 10, 2022

Whitmer’s demands will likely get a similar response to requests made of truckers and their supporters by Canadian officials and law enforcement to shut it down…

#Honk…#Honk!

The most epic Canadian rant ever! #HonkHonk pic.twitter.com/9Yb6QLvJPv — Sick and tired of Political Correctness 6% (@Mrtitannwheels) February 5, 2022

For the fourth day, the Ambassador Bridge continues to be barricaded by Canadian truckers, blocking off traffic from Detroit into Windsor, Ontario.

The Ambassador Bridge blockade between the US and Canada continues today. pic.twitter.com/y9AF24LWDn — Aaron Ginn (@aginnt) February 10, 2022

US, traffic paralyzed from Detroit to Windsor tonight. US – Canada border blocked by Canadian truckers after the Ambassador Bridge. Over 25% of all merchandise trade between the US and Canada passes through this border. pic.twitter.com/tIxkjEf6ZX — RadioGenova (@RadioGenova) February 8, 2022

The Blue Water Bridge, a twin-span border crossing, backs up for miles as all traffic into Canada is redirected there. Earlier today, the backups were reported to be more than 10 miles long.

Watch the videos showing the major Bue Water Bridge backup.

Traffic backed up for roughly 10 miles at the Blue Water Bridge border crossing in Port Huron, Michigan, with trucks to Canada rerouted here due to the Ambassador Bridge blockade pic.twitter.com/x1ZZI3vl1t — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) February 8, 2022

Auto manufacturing plants are being forced to shut down assembly line plants over the shutdown of the Ambassador Bridge and backup at alternative border crossings.

